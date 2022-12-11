Four arrested for stealing from elderly people in Jeddah
Police arrested four fraudsters in Jeddah for stealing from the elderly, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
One resident and three illegal immigrants from Yemen targeted vulnerable elderly people in Saudi Arabia’s second city and ended up defrauding them, and stealing their cash and other personal items.
They were arrested and have been referred to the Kingdom’s public prosecutor for further legal action.
