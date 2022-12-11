Saudi’s Crown Prince, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during which bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.



“The Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness about Lebanon’s security and stability, and on the continuation of the humanitarian support, ” provided by the Kingdom to the Lebanese people, SPA said.



Mikati, who was participating in the China-Arab summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for “Saudi Arabia’s historical stances towards Lebanon” and the Kingdom’s pivotal role in establishing and consolidating peace in Lebanon.



The caretaker premier also underscored Lebanon’s commitment to maintain respect to Saudi Arabia, Arab states, and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), SPA added.



“During the meeting, the importance of electing a president for Lebanon and implementing the reforms aspired by the Lebanese people and the international community were emphasized,” SPA added. Lebanon has been without a head of state after the six-year term of Michel Aoun ended in October.



Separately, the Crown Prince also held a series of other meetings with President Othman Ghazali of the Union of Comoros, Libyan Presidential Council head Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, and Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh, SPA reported.



