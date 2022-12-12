Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
SAMI CEO Ahmed al-Ohali. (Screengrab: Twitter)
Ahmed al-Ohali. (Screengrab: Twitter)

Saudi Arabia spent $1.4 bln in incentives to boost local military sector in 2021-22

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia spent $1.4 billion (5.1 billion riyals) in incentives to boost its local military sector over the last two years, the governor of the sector’s general authority Ahmed al-Ohali said on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Ohali said that the incentives included $877 million (3.3 billion riyals) which was directed to research and development throughout 2021 and 2022. He added that the remaining $478.6 million (1.8 billion riyals) was distributed to companies in the Kingdom’s military sector, including Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

In a video address shared by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Twitter, al-Ohali said that the Kingdom’s military sector is expected to contribute around $25.2 billion (95 billion) riyals to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2030.

SAMI’s chief executive officer Walid Abukhaled said the company will focus on unmanned systems, radars and cybersecurity in coming years.
Both were speaking at a forum in Riyadh on Monday, in the wake of Saudi Arabia’s 2023 budget announcements.

Saudi Vision 2030 was launched by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister in 2016 in an effort to develop local industries, including the military sector, to diversify the country’s economy away from oil.

“The Kingdom had the third-biggest defense budget in the world, now it is the ninth thanks to spending rationalization,” Abukhaled said.

With Reuters

Read more:

Saudi Arabia says $50 bln investments agreed at China summit

Saudi refiner Luberef prices $1.3 bln IPO at top end

UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah receives Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal in Abu Dhabi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size