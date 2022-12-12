UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah receives Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal in Abu Dhabi

Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan received his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Abu Dhabi for official talks on Sunday.

The foreign minister discussed the long-standing historic ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and potential ways to enhance their cooperation in all domains, the official Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The top diplomats also discussed several other issues of mutual interest, as well as issues related to joint Arab and GCC cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the long-standing, strategic, and friendly relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, commending both countries’ leadership for their efforts to ensure security and stability in the region.

The UAE foreign minister also congratulated Prince Faisal on the success of the 43rd session of the GCC Supreme Council, which was held in Riyadh on Friday and Saturday, bringing together leaders and top diplomats from the region to discuss pressing issues of both regional and global interest.

Sheikh Abdullah also congratulated the Saudi foreign minister on the success of the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development and the China-Arab States Summit, lauding their outcomes and instrumental roles in boosting strategic ties between China and other countries in the Gulf region.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Saudi Arabia last week on an official visit which kicked off on Wednesday with the signing of 34 investment agreements between Saudi and Chinese companies in the fields of green energy, green hydrogen, cloud services, construction, and transportation, among others.

