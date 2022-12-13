Theme
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman receives an honorary doctorate from Thailand’s Kasetsart University. (Twitter)

Saudi Crown Prince meets Jordanian PM

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday met with Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Hani al-Khasawnah, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“During the meeting, cordial talks were exchanged, and fraternal relations binding the two sisterly countries reviewed,” SPA said in a statement.

Khalid bin Abdulrahman al-Isa, Minister of State and cabinet member, also attended the meeting SPA said.

Jordan is continuing to develop its relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

In late November, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported at the time.

The two leaders reviewed existing partnerships and discussed opportunities to develop their bilateral ties during their meeting at the al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, according to the WAM report.

The Jordanian delegation accompanying King Abdullah II included Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, Jordan’s Prime Minister and Dr. Jaafar Hassan, the Director of the King’s office.

