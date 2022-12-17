Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lebanese forces check the site where a UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL convoy came under small arms fire, in the village of Aqibya in south Lebanon, on December 15, 2022. An Irish soldier of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon near the Israeli border was killed and three wounded, Irish officials said. (Photo by Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
Lebanese forces check the site where a UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL convoy came under small arms fire, in the village of Aqibya in south Lebanon. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia condemns attack on UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia on Friday condemned the attack on a UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

An Irish soldier was shot and killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and a second was in a critical condition after a “hostile” crowd surrounded their armored vehicle late on Wednesday.

The Kingdom’s foreign affairs ministry expressed its “strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack,” and called for an “immediate and transparent” investigation into the incident.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom's absolute rejection of all forms of violence and affirmed the Kingdom’s support for UNIFIL.
It also extended its “sincere condolences to the government and people of Ireland, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery,” SPA added.

Southern Lebanon is a stronghold for Hezbollah, a powerful armed group and a heavyweight political party backed by Iran.

The party has denied a role in the violence, saying it was an “unintentional incident” between residents and the UN forces.

However, Ireland’s Defense Minister Simon Coveney told state broadcaster RTE that he did not accept Hezbollah’s assurances that it had no involvement.

(With agencies)

Read more:

Lebanon’s caretaker PM: Those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished

UN in Lebanon demands security guarantees after troops ‘threatened’

UN warns Lebanon, Israel against taking border stability for granted as tensions rise

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size