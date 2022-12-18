George Tanasijevich appointed CEO of King Salman Park Foundation

George Tanasijevich was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the King Salman Park Foundation by the board of directors, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.



Tanasijevich has over 20 years of experience in real estate development, financial management, legal affairs, and the development of recreational facilities as well as acting in various executive positions, according to SPA.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The newly appointed CEO served as “Managing Director of Marina Bay Sands resort, the world’s most recognized and profitable Integrated Resort that features Singapore’s largest hotel and the Sands SkyPark, which is known for its iconic infinity pool.”



Tanasijevich was also the Managing Director of Global Development for Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS), “a world leader in developing and operating international, world-class integrated resorts; Senior Vice President Equity Markets at CapitaLand Ltd.; and President for General Growth Properties (GGP) Inc.”



This is in addition to being on the boards of the US-Japan Business Council, Inc., Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, and the Singapore Hotel Association, SPA added.



Launched in March 2019 by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz as one of Riyadh’s four major projects, the King Salman Park is being built across more than 16 square kilometers. The park is set to become one of the largest urban parks in the world, aiming to improve the quality of life in the city through a variety of services and boosting Riyadh’s global ranking among the “world’s top livable cities.”



“King Salman Park construction is progressing according to the approved project implementation plan, which includes construction of several tunnels and bridges, infrastructure, power stations, the Visitor Pavilion, and the Royal Arts Complex,” SPA added.



Read more:



Exclusive: NEOM’s luxury island Sindalah to rival top global tourist destinations



Saudi authorities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Turkey pilgrims



Saudi Arabia, China sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement



Advertisement