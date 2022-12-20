Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Qatar for successful World Cup
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Qatar for its successful organization of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which concluded on Sunday.
In a cable sent to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, King Abdulaziz said: “We are pleased… to send to Your Highness our sincere congratulations and best wishes for further achievements,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The King also wished Qatar and its people prosperity.
In a separate cable, the Crown Prince also highlighted the successful organization of the tournament.
“I am pleased to express to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and for the brotherly people of the State of Qatar steady progress and prosperity,” he said.
Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to have hosted the World Cup, which concluded Sunday in a final match between Argentina and France. After Argentina won, celebrations were held to mark the end of the month-long football tournament.
