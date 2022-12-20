Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations in a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.
“During the telephone conversation, fraternal relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples were reviewed,” SPA said.
The “latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual concern were also discussed,” the SPA report added.
