Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jordanian King Abdullah II discuss bilateral relations during a phone call. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jordanian King Abdullah II discuss bilateral relations during a phone call. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations in a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During the telephone conversation, fraternal relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples were reviewed,” SPA said.

The “latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual concern were also discussed,” the SPA report added.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince meets Jordanian PM

Saudi King, Crown Prince congratulate Qatar for successful World Cup

George Tanasijevich appointed CEO of King Salman Park Foundation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size