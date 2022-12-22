Saudi, British finance ministers sign MoUs, discuss investment opportunities

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt held a meeting earlier this week during which they signed a number of Memorandum of Understandings.



Al-Jadaan, who was on an official visit to the United Kingdom, met Hunt on December 20, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday evening.



During the meeting, bilateral relations between both countries were discussed along with major global economic issues as well as the promising outlook of Saudi Arabia’s economy.

I was pleased to meet His Excellency the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer @Jeremy_Hunt in London, where we discussed bilateral relations and signed an MoU aimed at developing cooperation in the areas of financial services and public finance. https://t.co/kXhYvvinAE — محمد عبدالله عبدالعزيز الجدعان | Mohammed Aljadaan (@MAAljadaan) December 21, 2022





“The meeting witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides that aims to highlight opportunities, exchange experiences, and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of financial development and public finance services,” SPA said.



During his visit, al-Jadaan said on his official Twitter account that he met with the British Minister of Investment Lord Johnson “where we discussed the economic and financial relations, focusing on promoting investment in the Kingdom.”

During my visit to UK, with the participation of the Kingdom’s Ambassador to UK HRH Prince Khalid Bin Bandar,I met with the British Minister of Investment,Lord Johnson @tradegovuk,where we discussed the economic&financial relations,focusing on promoting investment in the Kingdom pic.twitter.com/efXFpMtZYP — محمد عبدالله عبدالعزيز الجدعان | Mohammed Aljadaan (@MAAljadaan) December 19, 2022





The Saudi economy and the reforms led by Vision 2030 were on the table of discussions during a sit-down with a number of investors and CEOs.



“In a meeting organized by the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, I met with a number of investors and CEOs, where the discussion focused on Saudi Arabia’s promising economic prospects and its ongoing plans for economic and financial reforms under Saudi Vision 2030,” the minister said in a tweet.

In a meeting organized by the Saudi-British Joint Business Council, I met with a number of investors and CEOs, where the discussion focused on Saudi Arabia's promising economic prospects and its ongoing plans for economic&financial reforms under Saudi #Vision_2030 pic.twitter.com/PO5BP73iOY — محمد عبدالله عبدالعزيز الجدعان | Mohammed Aljadaan (@MAAljadaan) December 19, 2022





Al-Jadaan also discussed investment opportunities with the Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons, “and reviewed public-private partnerships in the Kingdom with him. The two also discussed the opportunities within Privatization Program and the Saudi Partnership,” SPA reported.

In the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the #UK, I had a meeting with the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons @citylordmayor, where we discussed the investment opportunities offered under the #Vision2030 programs, with a special focus on privatization program and PPPs. pic.twitter.com/foK9p9tA2A — محمد عبدالله عبدالعزيز الجدعان | Mohammed Aljadaan (@MAAljadaan) December 19, 2022





