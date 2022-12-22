Saudi Crown Prince receives Georgian prime minister, bilateral ties discussed

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili Wednesday evening where official talks were held in Riyadh.



The Crown Prince welcomed Garibashvili at al-Yamamah palace, where an official welcoming ceremony was held.



At the beginning of the talks, the Crown Prince welcomed Garibashvili in Saudi Arabia, wishing him and the visiting delegation a pleasant stay, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



For his part, the Georgian premier “expressed his happiness at visiting the Kingdom, and his appreciation for the hospitality and good reception accorded to him and the accompanying delegation,” SPA reported.



The talks focused on the friendly bilateral relations between both countries where means to enhance cooperation in different fields where on the table along with several issues of common interest.



The meeting was attended by a number of senior Saudi and Georgian officials.



From the Saudi side, Minister of State and Cabinet’s Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah; Cabinet’s Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban; Minister of Environment and Water And Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley; Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel al-Ibrahim and the Saudi Ambassador to Georgia, Salman bin Abdurrahman Al Al-Sheikh, were in attendance.



From the Georgian side, the talks were attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilia Darchiashvili; Head of the Government Administration, Revaz Javelidze, and the Georgian Ambassador to the Kingdom Vakhtang Jaoshvili.



Read more:



Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince: Meeting with Xi embodies depth of strategic partnership



Saudi, British finance ministers sign MoUs, discuss investment opportunities



Crown Prince launches master plan for Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport

Advertisement