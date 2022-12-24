Saudi Arabia signs $20 million agreement with WFP to support food security in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian arm signed a $20 million agreement with the World Food Program (WFP) to enhance food security in Yemen.



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) aid is expected to benefit 524,849 people, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency on Friday.

The joint cooperation agreement was signed via video conference by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs, Ahmed al-Beez and GCC WFP representative Majeed Yahya.



Over 16,000 tons of wheat flour will be purchased and distributed to Yemeni citizens to “enhance food security, improve livelihoods and resilience, and avoid starvation for people suffering from acute food insecurity in Aden, Dhalea, Hodeida, Marib, Shabwa, Taiz and Hajjah,” al-Beez was quoted as saying by SPA.



Saudi Arabia has so far contributed $1.168 billion in WFP’s response in Yemen since 2015.



Late last month, the Arab Monetary Fund signed a $1 billion agreement with the Yemeni government to support an economic, financial and monetary reform program, sponsored by the Kingdom.



Saudi Arabia’s sponsorship of the agreement came as an extension of its support for the Yemeni economy. Between 2001 and 2022, Saudi Arabia contributed around 30 percent of the total support provided to Yemen, topping the list of donor countries.

