In pictures: Snow blankets Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk as temperatures drop drastically

Snow enveloped the mountains in Tabuk turning the region completely white as temperatures dropped drastically overnight.

The snowfall began at around 1:00 a.m. on most of the al-Lawz area in Tabuk, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Residents and visitors rushed to the mountainside to witness the marvelous scene in the middle of Saudi Arabia’s northern border.

Tabuk is located close to the Jordanian border and is home to 667,000 people.

