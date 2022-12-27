Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)
Snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)

In pictures: Snow blankets Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk as temperatures drop drastically

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Snow enveloped the mountains in Tabuk turning the region completely white as temperatures dropped drastically overnight.

The snowfall began at around 1:00 a.m. on most of the al-Lawz area in Tabuk, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)
Snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)

Residents and visitors rushed to the mountainside to witness the marvelous scene in the middle of Saudi Arabia’s northern border.

Police cars line up as snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)
Police cars line up as snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)

Tabuk is located close to the Jordanian border and is home to 667,000 people.

Aerial view shows a man holding a cup of coffee as snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)
Aerial view shows a man holding a cup of coffee as snow falls in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. (SPA)

Read more:

Traveling to Saudi Arabia: Your guide to visiting the stunning ancient city of AlUla

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global takes the lead in delivering Vision 2030 goals: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size