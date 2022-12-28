Saudi Arabia approves next phase of project to combat human trafficking

Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have approved the second phase of a project aimed at improving the Kingdom’s efforts to protect human trafficking victims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

President of the Human Rights Commission and President of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking Dr. Hala al-Tuwaijri and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) signed the agreement in a bid to unify Saudi Arabia’s efforts to respond to these crimes through a comprehensive government and societal approach.

The agreement includes a joint mechanism to support victims in their rehabilitation and integration into society after being rescued, according to the SPA report.

The agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to crack down on human trafficking through national and international cooperation, al-Tuwaijri said, adding that these efforts reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to protecting victims.

For his part, the head of IOM Mission in Bahrain Mohammed al-Zarqani said that human trafficking is a globally criminalized offense and requires cooperative efforts to combat it.

He also praised the work Saudi Arabia has done to protect victims of human trafficking, SPA reported.

