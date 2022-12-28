Saudi Arabia approves next phase of project to combat human trafficking
Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have approved the second phase of a project aimed at improving the Kingdom’s efforts to protect human trafficking victims, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
President of the Human Rights Commission and President of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking Dr. Hala al-Tuwaijri and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) signed the agreement in a bid to unify Saudi Arabia’s efforts to respond to these crimes through a comprehensive government and societal approach.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The agreement includes a joint mechanism to support victims in their rehabilitation and integration into society after being rescued, according to the SPA report.
The agreement is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to crack down on human trafficking through national and international cooperation, al-Tuwaijri said, adding that these efforts reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to protecting victims.
For his part, the head of IOM Mission in Bahrain Mohammed al-Zarqani said that human trafficking is a globally criminalized offense and requires cooperative efforts to combat it.
He also praised the work Saudi Arabia has done to protect victims of human trafficking, SPA reported.
Read more:
‘Green Riyadh’: Afforestation of residential neighborhoods to kick off this week
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global takes the lead in delivering Vision 2030 goals: Report
-
In pictures: Snow blankets Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk as temperatures drop drasticallySnow enveloped the mountains in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk turning the region completely white as temperatures dropped drastically overnight.The snowfall ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global takes the lead in delivering Vision 2030 goals: ReportSaudi Arabia’s Red Sea Global (RSG) is taking a leading role in supporting the delivery of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy by developing a ... Saudi Arabia
-
Traveling to Saudi Arabia: Your guide to visiting the stunning ancient city of AlUlaDeep in the deserts of Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region lies the ancient city of AlUla. One of the Kingdom’s most touristic destinations, the region ... Saudi Arabia