Riyadh witnessed a star-studded Arabic concert during which a line-up of A-lister singers performed a medley of the audience’s favorite melodies. (Twitter)
In pictures: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh welcomes 2023 with star-studded concert

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s capital witnessed on Saturday evening a star-studded Arabic concert during which a line-up of A-lister singers performed a medley of the audience’s favorite melodies.

Riyadh welcomed 2023 with the “Trio Arabic Night” that was held as part of the General Entertainment Authority’s Riyadh Season.



Asala, Najwa Karam and Saber Rebai performing during the concert. (Twitter)
Asala, Najwa Karam and Saber Rebai performing during the concert. (Twitter)



Assi el-Hallani, Wael Kfoury, Elissa, Najwa Karam, Nancy Ajram, Nawal al-Zoghbi, Walid Touffic, Saber Rebai, Latifa, Asala, Angham and Bahaa Sultan all gathered Boulevard Riyadh City’s stage, giving the audience a night to remember.

Nawal al-Zoghbi, Saber Rebai and Angham graced the stage with their performance. (Twitter)
Nawal al-Zoghbi, Saber Rebai and Angham graced the stage with their performance. (Twitter)



The singers performed several songs and duets, alternating regularly among each other and at one point being joined by prominent Syrian singer George Wassouf.

Latifa, Elissa and Wael Kfoury performing from Boulevard Riyadh City. (Twitter)
Latifa, Elissa and Wael Kfoury performing from Boulevard Riyadh City. (Twitter)



Riyadh Season 2022 kicked off in October and offers visitors the chance to explore 15 different zones including the Boulevard Riyadh City, which has become the go-to place for concerts and plays.

The audience enjoyed a night where they listened to their favorite songs at the Trio Arabic Night concert. (Twitter)
The audience enjoyed a night where they listened to their favorite songs at the Trio Arabic Night concert. (Twitter)



