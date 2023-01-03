Saudi Arabia appoints Haifa Al Jedea as ambassador to EU, EAEC

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday appointed Haifa Al Jedea as ambassador and head of the Kingdom’s of mission to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC), the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Al Jedea took the oath of office along with a number of other newly appointed envoys at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh before King Salman bin Abdulaziz, SPA said.

Prior to her latest appointment, Al Jedea was the managing director of SRMG Think, a newly established studies department by the Saudi Research and Media Group whose mission is to provide analyzes on the Middle East and North Africa in various fields, including the economy, geography and foreign policy.

