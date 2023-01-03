UNESCO praises Saudi Arabia’s achievements in e-education governance globally
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has praised the achievements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in e-education governance, through its “Guide to measuring information and communication technologies (ICT) in education,” reported the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The guide noted that National E-Learning Center is an example to be followed at the international level through its support and development of governance procedures in the electronic education and training sector.
In its publication, the UNESCO cited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s model of quality control and confidence in e-learning through the e-learning standards launched by the National E-Learning Centre for educational institutions in public and higher education institutions.
The publication also reviewed mechanisms for e-learning governance, referring to the Kingdom’s efforts as a qualitative model, in collaboration with several leading countries in this regard.
