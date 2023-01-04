Saudi Arabia appoints Nisreen al-Shibel as Ambassador to Finland

Nisreen bint Hamad al-Shibel has been appointed as Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Finland, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



Al-Shibel took the oath of office at the al-Yamamah Palace before Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to SPA.

After the oath ceremony, the newly-appointed ambassador thanked the King on her official Twitter account.



“I extend my thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Highness the Crown Prince - may God protect them - for the generous trust. I pray to the Almighty that I fulfill their expectations and to help me perform my work to the fullest extent. I also thank His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs for his support of the employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” she wrote.



Saudi Arabia and Finland have had strong diplomatic and economic relations since 1969, with Riyadh being the Finnish country’s most important export market in the Arabian Gulf region.



Other ambassadors-designate who also took the oath in front of King Salman on Tuesday are Ambassador and Head of Saudi Arabia’s Mission to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (EAEC) Haifa bint Abdulrahman al-Jedia; Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon Dr. Faisal bin Saud al-Mejfel; Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah al-Amudi; Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Faisal bin Hanif al-Qahtani; Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana Sultan bin Abdulrahman al-Dakhil; Ambassador to the Republic of Zambia Ali bin Saad al-Qahtani; Ambassador to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire Saad bin Bakhit al-Quthami; Ambassador to the Republic of Gabon Farraj Nader Farraj bin Nader; Ambassador to the Commonwealth of Australia Sultan bin Fahd bin Khazim; and Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea Dr. Fahad bin Eid al-Rashidi.



“I swear by Allah Almighty to be loyal to my religion, King, and homeland, not to divulge a secret of State’s secrets, to maintain its interests and regulations at home and abroad, and to perform my duties with honesty, integrity and sincerity,” SPA quoted the ambassadors-designate as saying during their oath.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Eng. Walid bin Abdulkareem al-Khariji, and Assistant Special Secretary to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Tamim bin Abdulaziz al-Salem.

