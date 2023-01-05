Cristiano Ronaldo seen enjoying Riyadh winter evening at Diriyah

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is settling in the Saudi capital Riyadh where he was out and about enjoying a Lebanese dinner along with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal.



In a video shared by social media users, Ronaldo was seen on Wednesday evening arriving at Diriyah where ‘Diriyah Nights’ kicked off on January 1.

فيديو | البرتغالي كريسيتانو رونالدو يصل #ليالي_الدرعية ووزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي في استقباله#الإخبارية_رياضة pic.twitter.com/QXOa4qvm4o — الإخبارية - رياضة (@sport_ekh) January 4, 2023





Ronaldo, who landed in Riyadh earlier this week, was seen walking into the restaurant as fans gathered around him, snapping pictures.



In a separate video, the new Al Nassr club player was spotted on the table along with Prince Abdulaziz and other officials, before being greeted by the chef.

فيديو | وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل والنجم البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو في #ليالي_الدرعية#الإخبارية_رياضة pic.twitter.com/xASK1YFkrf — الإخبارية - رياضة (@sport_ekh) January 4, 2023





Ronaldo has joined the ranks of Al Nassr football club after signing a contract with the club last week that will run until 2025.



He was officially welcomed into Al Nassr in a massive ceremony held Tuesday at Mrsool Park stadium.



The Portuguese icon has expressed his excitement to be in Saudi Arabia, saying that his work in Europe was done and that he was ready for a new challenge.



