Saudi weather enthusiast captures rare sight of arid Mecca mountains covered in green
The rare sight of Saudi Arabia’s arid Mecca mountains covered in greenery went viral on social media.
A video shot by Saudi weather enthusiast, Abdulelah Alsulami, which also went viral, showed the mountains covered in green and grass growing in vast spaces around them.
Alsulami told Reuters the scene was “great” to watch and film as the mountains in the typically desert area are usually black.
Omar Dajani, Chief Meteorologist at Arabiaweather, said the scene followed heavy rainfall which started in November last year in a phone interview with Reuters.
