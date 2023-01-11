Saudi Arabia announces high-level delegation for annual World Economic Forum meet

Saudi Arabia has named nine high-level officials who will represent the Kingdom at the long-awaited annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Kicking off on January 16, the forum will congregate business, political and academic elite who usually share insights and start framing plans for the year ahead.

This year’s event comes amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and an elevated cost of living crisis. Consequently, the event is being held under the theme ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World.’

Saudi Arabia’s delegation consists of:

1. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2. Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador to the United States of America.

3. Adel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate.

4. Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih, Minister of Investment.

5. Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance.

6. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

7. Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources.

8. Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning.

9. Fahd bin Abdulmohsen al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission ‎for Riyadh City.

Most of Saudi Arabia’s representatives are on curated forums at the event to discuss topics ranging from Saudi Arabia’s transformation in a changing global context to the evolution of urban life.

“The Saudi delegation will highlight the need to invest in transformative solutions to urgent transnational challenges, fortify the resilience and connectivity of critical trade and supply chains, and emphasize the importance of inclusive energy security for all,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

“…the Kingdom’s delegation to WEF will discuss how the country addressed challenges posed by the pandemic and share insights into the solutions that helped maintain a robust performance in the face of rising global pressures,” the report added.

Last year, the Saudi delegation signed a number of agreements with the World Economic Forum which was held in May. The agreements touched upon enhancing the existing partnership opportunities, promoting healthcare and focus on food security.

