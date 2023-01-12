Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pakistan Saudi Arabia
File photo showing a combination of the Saudi and Pakistani flags.

Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan’s oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan’s economic affairs division said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The fund’s chief executive, Sultan Abdulrahman al-Marshad, signed an agreement pledging the financing on Thursday with Pakistan’s secretary of ministry of economic affairs, the division said on Twitter.

Read more:

UAE to loan $1 bln, roll over another $2 bln to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia eyes boosting investment in Pakistan to over $10 billion

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Pakistani army’s chief of staff

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size