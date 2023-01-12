Saudi Fund for Development to finance Pakistan's oil derivatives worth $1 billion

The Saudi Fund for Development will finance Pakistan’s oil derivatives worth $1 billion, Pakistan’s economic affairs division said on Thursday.

The fund’s chief executive, Sultan Abdulrahman al-Marshad, signed an agreement pledging the financing on Thursday with Pakistan’s secretary of ministry of economic affairs, the division said on Twitter.

