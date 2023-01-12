Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi doctors succeed in separation operation of Iraqi conjoined twins Ali and Omar

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The operation to separate the Iraqi conjoined twins, Ali and Omar, was completed successfully with the participation of 27 consultants, specialists, nurses and medical staff at King Abdullah Specialty Children’s Hospital in Riyadh on Thursday.

The operation was based on the directives King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The head of the medical team, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah, told Al Arabiya earlier that the operation was expected to be conducted over six phases and take as long as 11 hours.

He estimated the success rate at 70 percent due to the fact that the twins were conjoined from the lower chest and abdomen and shared a liver, the bile ducts and intestines.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Doctors in Saudi Arabia begin operation to separate Iraqi conjoined twins

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size