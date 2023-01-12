Saudi doctors succeed in separation operation of Iraqi conjoined twins Ali and Omar

The operation to separate the Iraqi conjoined twins, Ali and Omar, was completed successfully with the participation of 27 consultants, specialists, nurses and medical staff at King Abdullah Specialty Children’s Hospital in Riyadh on Thursday.

The operation was based on the directives King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The head of the medical team, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah, told Al Arabiya earlier that the operation was expected to be conducted over six phases and take as long as 11 hours.

He estimated the success rate at 70 percent due to the fact that the twins were conjoined from the lower chest and abdomen and shared a liver, the bile ducts and intestines.

