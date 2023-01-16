Saudi Arabia can ‘bridge the gap’ between US, China: Finance minister

Saudi Arabia can serve as a conduit for easing tensions between Washington and Beijing, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Monday.

US-Chinese ties have been turbulent since the days of former US President Donald Trump, the COVID-19 outbreak, and in the face of what Washington has said are unfair economic practices by China.

Human rights violations and China’s threat to invade Taiwan have also led to sharp tensions with the US.

But in a bid to ease this, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit China next month.

On Monday, a Treasury Department official told AFP that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich to deepen communications between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has been seeking to diversify its ties with different capitals worldwide.

Specifically, China has been one of these countries which Riyadh has deepened its relationship with.

Asked if Riyadh could help reduce tensions between Washington and Beijing, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said, “absolutely, yes.”

“We have a very strategic relationship with the US, and we have a strategic relationship with China. And we think we can bridge the gap,” al-Jadaan told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Saudi official was also asked about his biggest fears going into the new year.

“I really think that we need to focus on collaboration, cooperation, avoiding more geopolitical tensions, and calling for calm and political solutions to geopolitical tensions,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has mediated between Russia and Ukraine since the outbreak of Moscow’s invasion last February. Multiple prisoner swaps between Kyiv and Moscow, which have included American and European citizens, have been facilitated by Saudi Arabia.

