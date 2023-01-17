Theme
The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, “Misk,” is bringing the Youth Majlis back to the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation hosts ‘Youth Majlis’ at WEF in Davos

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation is hosting a Youth Majlis at this year’s highly anticipated World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, providing a platform for youth participation and empowerment.

The Youth Majlis is one of the only pavilions at Switzerland’s Davos this year that is focused on youth, through sessions and discussions relating to the general theme of ‘Generation Transformation.’

Over 35 delegates and global leaders from Saudi Arabia, the US, China, Singapore, South Africa, India, Egypt and Indonesia will gather at the Youth Majlis with a more youth-focused approach to global issues and matters.

More than 35 global leaders and decision makers will convene at the Youth Majlis to promote a revamped, youth-focused approach to global collaboration. (Supplied)
“The Youth Majlis will provide a platform for forward-looking dialogue, serving as a catalyst to explore collaborative solutions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues from inclusive economic growth to ambitious climate action,” that are in line with WEF global perspectives for this year, according to a press statement.

The non-profit Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, Misk, was founded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2011 and is a foundation that is focused on encouraging learning and creating young leaders for a brighter future of Saudi Arabia.



The foundation celebrated its 10-year-anniversary end of last year through a global forum held in Riyadh that focused on the need to narrow the generational gap to create a positive and transformative outcome to societies and communities.

Over the past decade, the foundation has provided support in up-skilling Saudi youth to empower them and further their potential.

“In a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented, it’s more important than ever to find ways to cooperate, work together and harness the power of youth,” Omar Najjar, Chief Program Officer at the Misk Foundation, said. “Our decision to bring the Youth Majlis back to the World Economic Forum is a powerful step in this direction, placing young people at the heart of the global conversation and empowering them to take bold action for a better future.”

Misk will unite delegates under the theme of Generation Transformation – a mindset that harnesses the unique strengths of all generations to create lasting positive change. (Twitter)
The foundation’s Youth Majlis aims this year to follow the success of previous years where in 2022 it welcomed more than 1,700 visitors from 42 countries, 14 heads of state and ministers, 200 VIP guests and 25 speakers.

“The return of the Youth Majlis is also an important step toward advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future,” the statement added.

