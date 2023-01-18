Princess Reema bint Bandar highlights importance of US-Saudi Arabia partnership

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar said the relationship of the two countries is “beyond critically necessary for the world” during a WEF panel at Davos on Wednesday.

“There is disagreement sometimes but there is also a strong partnership,” she said. “The partnership creates a more stable world.”

She continued, “The important thing is to recognize that we are strategic partners and we've been friends for over 80 years, and we've stood by each other where it counts and where it matters.”

Meanwhile on the Kingdom’s economy, the ambassador stressed the importance of having a greater percentage of females in the workforce, with Saudi Arabia’s female labor participation reaching 37 percent in 2022.

“When we talk about inequality and we talk about inequity and sustainability, you can't possibly have a sustainable economy if 50 percent of your society isn't included,” she said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, another participant on Wednesday’s panel, also lauded the increase in the percentage of females in the workforce in Saudi Arabia, as well as investments the Kingdom is making to secure economic stability in the future.

During the same panel Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan stressed the importance of foreign relations with China and other countries for the Kingdom’s economy.

“China is very important for Saudi Arabia, the US is a very important strategic partner,” he said, adding that China is the country’s largest trade partner.

