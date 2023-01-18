Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan. (File photo)

Saudi Arabia saw inflation signs in July 2021, took action to reduce impact: Minister

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia saw the signs of inflation in July 2021 and took action to reduce the impact, the positive signs of which are visible in the economy today, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said during a WEF Davos panel.

Actions included freezing the cost of fuel locally helped reduce the effects, the minister said. He added that the likelihood of inflation being high “next year” is low.

“There is a lot of work being done to insulate the Saudi economy. This also helps the global economy,” the minister added.

“We want to be a role model for the region. We are encouraging countries around us to make reforms, and we are helping them with aid.”

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size