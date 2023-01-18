Saudi Arabia saw inflation signs in July 2021, took action to reduce impact: Minister

Saudi Arabia saw the signs of inflation in July 2021 and took action to reduce the impact, the positive signs of which are visible in the economy today, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said during a WEF Davos panel.

Actions included freezing the cost of fuel locally helped reduce the effects, the minister said. He added that the likelihood of inflation being high “next year” is low.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of work being done to insulate the Saudi economy. This also helps the global economy,” the minister added.

“We want to be a role model for the region. We are encouraging countries around us to make reforms, and we are helping them with aid.”

Developing