Saudi Arabia sports scene: AC Milan and Inter Milan to go head-to-head in Riyadh
Giants AC Milan and Inter Milan will face off for the Italian Super Cup championship in Riyadh Wednesday evening in another major football match in the Kingdom.
The Italian Super Cup, which will be held at Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Stadium at 10 p.m., follows the Spanish Super Cup earlier this week during which Barcelona was crowned champion.
This is the third time the Italian Super Cup is being held in Saudi Arabia.
The event was first held in 2018 in Jeddah that ended with Juventus winning over AC Milan and the second championship was held in 2019 in Riyadh where Lazio defeated Juventus for the first spot.
The Italian Super Cup is organized by the Saudi ministry of sports as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season and follows in the footsteps of other sporting events being held.
“The Kingdom’s hosting of this championship is an extension to several other championships and international sports events that have been held on its soil over the past couple of years,” the ministry said on its website. This, the ministry added, reflects Saudi Arabia’s ability to host major events that fans from within and outside the Kingdom can enjoy and comes in line with the goals of Vision 2030.
The Kingdom’s position as a major sports hub will also be emphasized on Thursday during the Riyadh Season Cup that will bring together Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi head-to-head when Paris Saint-Germain and the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr clubs face off in the much-anticipated game.
