Saudia’s new service to offer 96-hour tourist visa upon ticket purchase

Saudi Arabia’s Airlines Saudia will offer the service of issuing a tourist visa for free when purchasing a ticket, Abdullah al-Shahrani, the airlines spokesperson told the Okaz daily.

The service will be launched “in the next few days,” al-Shahrani explained, adding that the visa will only be issued to those who wish to visit the Kingdom for tourism purposes and to perform Umrah.

Advertisement

He added that that the visa is valid for a maximum of four days.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Travelers via Saudia can attain the visa digitally when purchasing the ticket, he said.

The new decision has been coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the “Guests of God” service program, al- Shahrani added.

Read more:

UAE president meets with regional leaders to discuss ties, deepen cooperation

Saudi Arabia will continue to tap non-traditional sectors for jobs: Minister

NEOM: Video shows progress on Saudi Arabia’s $500 bln mega-project