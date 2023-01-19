Messi’s PSG takes on Ronaldo’s Saudi all-stars in Riyadh

Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain is taking on an all-star Saudi team featuring Al Nassr’s newest signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium on Thursday.
Messi scored a goal against the Riyadh Season all-stars, which is made up of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players, in the opening three minutes
Cristiano Ronaldo equalized with a penalty towards the end of the first half after colliding in midair with Paris Saint Germain’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
PSG’s Marquinhos brought the score to 2-1 just before the end of the first half. Ronaldo then equalized again in injury time.
Early in the second half, Sergio Ramos scored a third goal for PSG after an assist from Mbappé. Just minutes later, Al Hilal’s Jang Hyun-soo equalized again for the all-stars.
Kylian Mbappé had a goal for PSG in the 24th minute disallowed due to the offside rule.
It is Ronaldo’s first match since signing for Riyadh team Al Nassr at the end of 2022.
Messi is coming off a spectacular FIFA World Cup win, in which his team took victory in penalties from PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé’s French side.
Mbappé is playing alongside Messi today in the much anticipated showdown pitting some of the sport’s biggest names against each other.
Celebrities attended the match including Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who was seen greeting players alongside Turki Al Sheikh, the head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.
