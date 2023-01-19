Saudi Arabia’s real estate prices increased in Quarter 4 of 2022: GASTAT
Real estate prices in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, mostly driven by a rise in residential property prices, according to the General Authority for Statistics.
According to the GASTAT’s Real Estate Price Index for the fourth Quarter of 2022, published on Thursday, the rates of residential property increased by 2.6 percent as the price of land plots in the Kingdom rose by 2.7 percent.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The price of villas in Saudi Arabia also increased by 1.7 percent, while the price of apartments rose by 2.2 percent, the report revealed.
#GASTAT— الهيئة العامة للإحصاء (@Stats_Saudi) January 19, 2023
Real estate prices increase by 1.6% in Q4 of 2022.
For more detailshttps://t.co/gY0h0sXLYs pic.twitter.com/FhQnQ0SWVq
Housing costs in the Kingdom have led to a 3.3 percent rise in the annual inflation rate in December, the authority announced earlier this week.
In the commercial sector, real estate prices decreased by 0.2 percent after prices of commercial plots of land dropped by 0.2 percent.
Exhibition prices also decreased by 2.3 percent, while the rates of commercial centers went up by 0.1 percent.
Meanwhile, agricultural land prices dropped by 0.8 percent.
GASTAT is the only official statistical reference for statistical data and information in Saudi Arabia.
Read more:
Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3 pct in December, with price rises driven by housing
Saudi Arabia’s property market to boom in next ten years: Real estate entrepreneur
-
Saudi Arabia’s property market to boom in next ten years: Real estate entrepreneurSaudi Arabia’s real estate market could boom over the next ten years, with investors drawn to the Kingdom by the government’s multimillion dollar ... Saudi Arabia
-
Investcorp to invest $1 billion in Saudi Arabia’s real estate over the next five yearInvestcorp Holdings, one of the largest asset managers in the Middle East, plans to invest as much as $1 billion in Saudi real estate over the next ... Financial Markets
-
Saudi real estate and infrastructure projects topped $1.1 trillion since 2016The total value of Saudi Arabia’s real estate and infrastructure projects has exceeded $1.1 trillion since the launch of Vision 2030 reforms in 2016, ... Property