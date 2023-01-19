US rapper Travis Scott to headline F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023
Grammy nominated US rapper Travis Scott will be performing at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 in the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC) announced.
Fans will be treated to three days of world-class racing from 17 to 19 March, featuring the world’s greatest drivers and entertainment from some of the biggest names in music.
The concert is set to take place on the Main Stage of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, F1’s longest and fastest street circuit.
Saudi Arabia is one of the newest venues on the Formula One calendar, having first hosted the race in December 2021 and once again in March 2022.
The Kingdom’s hosting of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix comes as part of its Vision 2030 plan to improve the quality of life for citizens and residents in the country, from culture to sport, and attract tourists.
Tickets to the race can be purchased at the Saudi Grand Prix website.
