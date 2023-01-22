Theme
In pictures: Celebrities gather at Saudi Arabia’s Joy Awards for a night to remember

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Arab and international artists, directors, athletes and social media influencers gathered Saturday evening in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh for the Joy Awards, one of the region’s biggest award ceremonies honoring celebrities for their achievements.

Bringing together popular faces from across the entertainment industry, Joy Awards was held at the Bakr al-Sheddi Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City. It was also an occasion for celebrities to bring their fashion A game to the lavender carpet.



Media personality Georgina Rodriguez, US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, Egyptian actress Yusra, US actor Mel Gibson, Hollywood director Michael Bay and Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi, were among the stars that gathered in Riyadh for a night to remember.

Media personality Georgina Rodriguez attending the Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)
Media personality Georgina Rodriguez attending the Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)



US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara was honored as Personality of the Year during Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)
US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara was honored as Personality of the Year during Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)



Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi receiving the award for Best Male Athlete. (Twitter)
Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi receiving the award for Best Male Athlete. (Twitter)



US director Michael Bay received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)
US director Michael Bay received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)



Celebrities were competing for several categories including Best Film, Best Female Actress and Best Male Actor in a TV series and Film, Best Female Athlete and Best Male Athlete.

Indian Actor Amitabh Bachchan received the Life Achievement Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)
Indian Actor Amitabh Bachchan received the Life Achievement Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)



Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah won category for Favorite Artist Award. (Twitter)
Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah won category for Favorite Artist Award. (Twitter)



Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram performing during Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)
Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram performing during Joy Awards in Riyadh. (Twitter)



The Joy Awards was hosted by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and is part of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program that aims at positioning the Kingdom as a touristic destination as well as diversifying cultural, social and entertainment activities.



