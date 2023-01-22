In pictures: Celebrities gather at Saudi Arabia’s Joy Awards for a night to remember
Arab and international artists, directors, athletes and social media influencers gathered Saturday evening in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh for the Joy Awards, one of the region’s biggest award ceremonies honoring celebrities for their achievements.
Bringing together popular faces from across the entertainment industry, Joy Awards was held at the Bakr al-Sheddi Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City. It was also an occasion for celebrities to bring their fashion A game to the lavender carpet.
النجوم يجتمعون في أضخم حفل— الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) January 21, 2023
لتكريم #صناع_الترفيه #joyawards2023 🌟✨#برنامج_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/Zj7q6wPouI
Media personality Georgina Rodriguez, US Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, Tunisian actress Hend Sabry, Egyptian actress Yusra, US actor Mel Gibson, Hollywood director Michael Bay and Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi, were among the stars that gathered in Riyadh for a night to remember.
Celebrities were competing for several categories including Best Film, Best Female Actress and Best Male Actor in a TV series and Film, Best Female Athlete and Best Male Athlete.
The Joy Awards was hosted by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and is part of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program that aims at positioning the Kingdom as a touristic destination as well as diversifying cultural, social and entertainment activities.
تكريم معالي رئيس مجلس الإدارة @Turki_alalshikh للأستاذ وليد آل إبراهيم و منحه جائزة #صناع_الترفيه الماسية في حفل #JoyAwards2023 ❤️🌟#برنامج_جودة_الحياة pic.twitter.com/6DluFlwiB8— الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) January 21, 2023
