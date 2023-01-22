Ronaldo to captain Al Nassr on Saudi Pro league debut

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain Al Nassr on his debut in their Saudi Pro league game against Al Ettifaq on Sunday.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr last month, reported to be worth over 200 million euros ($216.28 million), but has had to wait to play because of a two-match ban by England’s FA for knocking a phone out of a fan’s hand in April.

The 37-year-old gave fans a reminder of his talent when he scored twice in a friendly on Thursday, leading a team made up of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in a 5-4 defeat by Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain in an exhibition match.

Al Nassr, who play at Mrsool Park, are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the league nine times.

