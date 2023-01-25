SEVEN announces entertainment destination in Tabuk worth over $261 mln at Furas

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced the beginning of construction of its entertainment destination in Tabuk at the Municipal Investment Forum (Furas), organized by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs (MoMRA).



With a development value of more than $266 million (1 billion Saudi riyals ), SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Tabuk will transform the entertainment landscape in the region with a wide range of attractions and experiences.

Designed by world-renowned architects, Gensler, SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Tabuk is set on over 72,500 sq. meters of built-up area and on a land area of 40,000 sq. meters.



Located on King Faisal Road, the entertainment destination is designed as a village nestled between gardens and recreational spaces, creating an extension of this environment within. The entertainment destination will welcome guests under a colored glass canopy inspired by local arts and traditions. An innovative hydroponic tower, inspired by, and paying homage to the agricultural contribution of the city to the Kingdom, creates an iconic attraction in the heart of the entertainment destination.



During a signing ceremony at the Municipal Investment Forum, SEVEN awarded the development contract to build the entertainment destination to Al Bawani Holding, a leading Saudi-owned and managed company.

Abdullah Al Dawood, Chairman, SEVEN, said: “We are excited to be bringing our exciting new entertainment experiences to the people of Tabuk. We have appreciated the city’s rich culture and heritage in the development of our entertainment destination, infusing it with Tabuk’s unique features and ensuring that our destination will cater to the needs of all in Tabuk. Our entertainment destination gates will support the local economy, create job opportunities for the city’s people, and enrich the lives of those living in and visiting Tabuk.”



Fakher AlShawaf, Group CEO, Al Bawani Holding, said: “We are thrilled to be part of SEVEN’s entertainment project in Tabuk. Our commitment to SEVEN is to deliver world-class entertainment facilities. The entertainment sector is growing rapidly in the Kingdom, and we aspire to support it to become a social and economic catalyst.”



Visitors will be offered a wide range of exciting attractions including a 4,000 sq. meter highly immersive family entertainment centre, a second junior family entertainment centre for the little ones, as well as a Discovery Adventures center; an indoor attraction that provides a unique edutainment experience that integrates Discovery content developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.



SEVEN’s entertainment destination in Tabuk will also feature an e-karting experience under Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand for both adults and children to enjoy, a 12-hole indoor adventure golf course integrating the latest technology to tailor individual experiences, a 10-lane futuristic bowling experience, and a 10-screen cinema. There will also be a multi-purpose event space hosting a variety of events and a wide variety of local and international retail, food and beverage outlets.



SEVEN is investing more than $13.32 billion (SAR 50 billion) to build 21 entertainment destinations which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. SEVEN recently announced the beginning of construction of its entertainment destination in the Al Hamra district of Riyadh as well as the location of the upcoming projects in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jazan, Buraidah, and Tabuk.

