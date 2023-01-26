MBC, VICE to partner on content training in Saudi Arabia, wider Middle East

MBC GROUP has signed a partnership with VICE Media Group to bring cultural and lifestyle content and media training to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The new partnership will include bespoke, Arabic-language content created exclusively for MBC GROUP across a wide range of lifestyle verticals, including food, music, fashion, the visual arts, and video games.

It will be run from VICE offices in Riyadh and include mentorship and training opportunities for creators in the region.

The world’s leading independent youth media company VICE has had offices in the Middle East since 2017. The company produces and distributes culture, lifestyle, and entertainment content in multiple languages throughout the region.

Earlier this month, VICE announced that it would be opening a new regional headquarters in the Saudi capital, located in the JAX cultural district.

MBC GROUP is the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC GROUP, commented: “Given VICE’s reputation for content and storytelling, we couldn’t ask for a better partnership with which to kick off 2023. We have no doubt that VICE will help deliver diverse content that will complement our current offerings on MBC.”

VICE Media Group CEO Nancy Dubuc added: “MBC GROUP is the leading media platform in the region, and we are happy to help extend its reach while highlighting the vibrant, emerging youth culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – where more than half the population is under the age of 35 – and across the Arabic-speaking world.”

