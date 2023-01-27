Saudi Arabia ‘strongly’ condemns armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran
Saudi Arabia “strongly condemned” Friday’s armed attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry called for “respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions and for punishing the preparators and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s “solidarity” with Azerbaijan and its people.
A man armed with a Kalashnikov-style rifle stormed Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran killing the head of security and wounding two guards.
Tehran’s police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi, blamed the attack on “personal and family problems,” according to Iranian state television. However, the assault comes as tensions have been high for months between neighboring Azerbaijan and Iran.
A statement from Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said that “an investigation is currently underway into this treacherous attack.”
Later on Friday, Azerbaijan said it was evacuating its embassy staff and blamed Iran for the “terrorist” attack.
With agencies
