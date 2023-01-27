US police arrest woman who stabbed Saudi scholarship student to death

Police in the US state of Philadelphia have arrested a woman who is suspected of brutally murdering a Saudi student studying in the country on a scholarship, according to media reports.

Nicole Marie Rodgers from Georgia is in police custody and has been charged with premeditated murder, theft, and several other charges, Al Arabiya cited officials as saying.

Al-Walid al-Gharbi was allegedly stabbed to death in his apartment building by the 19-year-old woman, who fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone and other valuables after killing him.

Police were reportedly offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that will lead to the woman’s arrest.

Media reports citing the victim’s uncle said the murderer had asked al-Walid to help her move some belongings in her apartment that she could not carry herself.

When al-Walid went into her residence, the woman attacked him and left his body in her bathroom.A neighbor had reportedly heard the attack taking place and ran into Rodgers, who reportedly seemed perplexed, as she was leaving the building.

The neighbor then entered her apartment, where he found al-Walid lying on the bathroom floor in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to the neck.

The 25-year-old Saudi man was expected to graduate with a degree in computer science in two months and return to the Kingdom.

