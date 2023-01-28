Saudi Arabia warns of ‘dangerous escalation’ between Israel, Palestinians

Saudi Arabia warned that the situation between Palestinians and Israel may slip into “dangerous escalation” and called for reviving the peace process, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



“The Kingdom condemns all [acts] that target civilians and confirm the importance of ending escalation, reviving the peace process and ending occupation,” the ministry added.



Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched raids last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people, while another round of attacks later in the year brought the death toll to 30.



An Israeli raid on West Bank’s Jenin on Thursday killed nine people including an elderly woman, while on Friday, a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, in a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Palestinian attacker in his early teens opened fire in east Jerusalem, wounding two people.



The raid on Jenin prompted the Palestinian Authority, which has limited governing powers in the West Bank, to suspend a security cooperation arrangement with Israel.



