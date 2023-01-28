Saudi embassy following up on murder of citizen in US

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the US has followed up on the murder of a Saudi student in Pennsylvania and finalized procedures to transfer his body to the Kingdom.

“The Saudi embassy in the US has followed up on the murder of citizen Al-Walid al-Gharbi in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania,” the embassy said in a statement.

Advertisement

It also thanked US authorities for their cooperation, adding that the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, contacted al-Gharbi’s family to offer her condolences.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Gharbi, 25, was reportedly stabbed to death in his apartment building by the 19-year-old woman, who fled the scene with his mobile phone and other valuables after killing him.

The victim was a computer science student at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia and was expected to graduate in two months and return to Saudi Arabia.

Police arrested the woman, who was identified as Nicole Marie Rodgers, and been charged with premeditated murder, theft, and several other charges.



Read more:

Man arrested for raping, burning pregnant Filipina expat in Kuwait

Videos: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spotted in AlUla restaurant

Egypt arrests negligent mother who attempted to dump daughter’s body in trash