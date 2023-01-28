Videos: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spotted in AlUla restaurant

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was spotted at a restaurant in AlUla on Friday accompanied by Jordan’s and Oman’s crown princes, videos on social media showed.



في أجمل صور الحب والتقدير ..



شاهد .. تحية متبادلة بن سمو ولي العهد وإخوانه المواطنين في العلا .



💚💚#محمد_بن_سلمان pic.twitter.com/mIcSWv4la3 — خبر عاجل (@AJELNEWS24) January 27, 2023



The videos also showed residents and citizens warmly welcoming him and posing for photos with him.



One video showed the Saudi Crown Prince walking alongside Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Oman’s Crown Prince Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.



Another video taken by a customer at the restaurant showed the Crown Prince as people said: “It’s great to see you [Mohammed] bin Salman.”



جالسين في المطعم بالعلا ومن حظنا شفنا سمو سيدي ولي العهد 🤍 pic.twitter.com/hm7JCEgaKn — عبدالرحمن العابد Abdulrahman Alabid (@smalied) January 27, 2023



The video which was shared on Twitter was captioned: “We are at a restaurant at AlUla, and we are fortunate that we saw His Highness, the Crown Prince.”



In another video, the Crown Prince is seen heading to his car and greeting people from a distance saying “Peace be upon you” as they took videos of him and welcomed him.



شاهد بالفيديو:



ولي العهد #محمد_بن_سلمان يقود سيارته في العلا.



- pic.twitter.com/CnP7hNz9ax — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) January 27, 2023



People thrilled to see the Crown Prince also rushed to take selfies. One video showed the Crown Prince smiling and welcoming them as he took photos with them.



مواطنون ومقيمون يلتقطون الصور التذكارية مع ولي العهد⁩ السعودي الأمير #محمد_بن_سلمان في #العلا pic.twitter.com/Gso1ZGvFUr — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) January 27, 2023



