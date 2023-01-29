Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he is ‘absolutely loving’ life in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is “absolutely loving Saudi, on and off the pitch,” British TV presenter Piers Morgan revealed in an interview with Tatler magazine.

Morgan said he has exchanged text messages with Ronaldo since he joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club in Riyadh.

The official announcement of the football star’s signing with the Saudi team was made on December 30 and went into effect on January 1 and will run until mid-2025.The two -and-a-half-year contract will reportedly pay him $213 million per year, putting him on track to earn the highest-ever salary for a professional footballer.

“Thanks to the fall-out from our interview, Ronaldo signed the biggest transfer deal in football history, and is now the world’s highest-paid athlete, at the age of 37,” Piers said in reference to an in-depth tell-all interview he did with the Portuguese football icon in November where he broke his silence about his situation at Manchester United.

The explosive interview led to the club terminating his contract, making him a free agent after departing Manchester United.

“He’s also doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over [Lionel] Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi’s Argentina,” Piers told Tatler.

“He wanted freedom from Manchester United, where he rightly felt he had been badly disrespected by both the manager and senior club executives,” he continued.

“Ideally, I think he’d have preferred to play for another top club in the Champions League for a year or two, but Al Nassr made him a staggering offer, and I think the fresh challenge of raising the profile of football in a new region of the world, at the twilight of his incredible career, really appealed to him.”

