Hall says would have ‘strong think’ about joining potential LIV women’s golf tour

2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International winner Georgia Hall would have to have a “strong think” about whether she would join a potential LIV ladies golf association.

The Saudi-backed organization has been recruiting scores of top men’s golfers from the ranks of the PGA, which has in return suspended LIV golfers from its own events.

Although LIV CEO Greg Norman has previously spoken of his ambition to set up a ladies tour, Hall suggested that it is not something she has been preoccupied with.

“I haven’t heard much talk about the women, so it’s something I haven’t even thought about to be honest,” she told reporters during a press event at Riyadh Golf Club on Sunday.

“I know what happened with the men and I know they’ve had some really successful events and a lot of great players have moved over to LIV.”

“That’s something I would have to have a strong think about when, or even if, that happens.”

The upstart LIV tour was established in 2022 and has lured players away from the PGA with large sums of money, less intensive schedules, and a different format which sees players all tee off from different holes at the same time.

Hall is in Saudi Arabia to play this year’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International. The 26-year-old praised organizers Golf Saudi for raising the prize fund to match the men’s equivalent: The PIF Saudi International.

“Massive credit to Golf Saudi for raising the prize fund and equaling the men,” Hall said.

“I think that’s a massive step for the European Tour, for women’s golf, and hopefully that will raise the bar for other companies to do the same.”

The 26-year-old sportswoman won by five strokes for a score of 11 under at the 2022 tournament in King Abdullah Economic City, beating Johanna Gustavsson and Kristýna Napoleaová.

She took home a $1 million prize for the European Tour event. This year, the prize has been raised to $5 million to match the men’s PIF Saudi International, on the Asian Tour.

Hall sees strong competition at this year’s tournament, which takes place from February 16 to 19.

World ladies number one Lydia Ko, who won in 2021, will be taking part in the Aramco International next month.

“We have a very, very strong field this year,” Hall told reporters, “So I think it will be a little bit harder for me to defend.”

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International was the first-ever ladies golf tournament to be held in Saudi Arabia when it began in 2020.

