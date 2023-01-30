Saudi man missing in Ohio was receiving treatment in the US: Family

A Saudi man who has gone missing in Cleveland, Ohio was receiving medical treatment in the US at the time of his disappearance, his family told Al Arabiya on Monday.

Abdulrahman al-Anzi has been reported missing since January 27 after he suddenly vanished when he was out with a relative and friends in the middle of the night, police have said.

According to his brother, al-Anazi had gone to use a nearby restroom while out with his friends at the East 9th Street Pier at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The 29-year-old never returned.

The Saudi embassy and consulate in the US were immediately informed of his disappearance and a police search to find the man is ongoing.

Al-Anazi is married and works a government job in the Kingdom, his brother told Al Arabiya.

His disappearance comes a few days after another young Saudi man was allegedly murdered in Pennsylvania by his neighbor.

Nicole Marie Rodgers has been arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Al-Walid al-Gharibi in his residence.

The young man was a scholarship student who was expected to graduate in two months with a degree in computer science.

