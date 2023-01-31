Saudi Arabia condemns Pakistan terror attack

Saudi Arabia has condemned a deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed more than 80 people.

A suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Peshawar on Monday, causing the roof to cave in. The death toll in the suicide bombing rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry “stressed the Kingdom’s firm position that rejects targeting places of worship and terrorizing and shedding the blood of innocent people,” Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday evening.

The ministry “also affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan against all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, regardless of its motives or justifications,” SPA reported.

The Muslim World Lead (MWL) and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) also condemned the attack, SPA reported on Monday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, amid a worsening security situation in the country.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces. This was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

More than 300 worshippers were praying inside the mosque, with more approaching, when the bomber set off his explosives vest.

Many were injured when the roof came down, according to Zafar Khan, a local police officer.

