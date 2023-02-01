Asian Cup 2027: Saudi Arabia reveals plans to renovate, build new football stadiums

Saudi Arabia has revealed plans to renovate existing stadiums and build new ones for the Asian Cup 2027 as the football scene in the Kingdom booms.



A delegation to the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bahrain on Wednesday revealed the plans the same day Saudi Arabia won the bid.



The new stadiums will be in three of the Kingdom’s cities: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, according to the Saudi 2027 website which has been providing updates on Saudi’s bid to host the championship.



The plan, according to Saudi 2027, revealed the design of the Riyadh Stadium, a new stadium that will be built for the Asian Cup and that can be reached easily by metro.





The stadium will have a capacity to host 22,500 spectators, the state-affiliated al-Ekhbariya channel said.



Another new stadium is the Qiddiya Stadium that Saudi 2027 said “will be one of the masterpieces that Saudi will provide to Asia.”

The stadium will have the capacity to host 40,000 spectators.



The Asian Cup games will also be held at the existing Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.



However, the stadium will be remodeled, according to the plan, where more seats will be added to fit 80 thousand spectators, a track will be removed, and more facilities will be added.



The Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium will also witness renovations which will include an addition of seats to accommodate larger crowds. The stadium will be able to fit up to 44,500 fans and will also be reached easily by metro.





As for Riyadh’s Mrsool Park, it will host 25,000 fans.



Saudi Arabia’s Dammam will have its share of the game where work on the new Dammam Stadium will begin soon.









The stadium is designed to offer spectators a one of a kind experience where 40,000 football lovers can watch and enjoy the games.



Dammam’s Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City and the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium will have the capacity to host 22,000 and 30,000 fans, respectively.

The Red Sea city of Jeddah will host the games in two of its stadiums: the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal stadium that have a 59,000 and 27,000 capacity, respectively.



