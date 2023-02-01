Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital ranks 20th globally, first in Mid East

Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSHRC) has ranked 20th globally and the first in the Middle East and Africa in Brand Finance’s 2023 ranking of the world’s best healthcare institutions.

Six other hospitals in the Kingdom also ranked in the top 250 global centers listed, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The other ranked Saudi hospitals are the King Abdullah Medical City, King Saud Medical City, King Fahd Medical City, National Guard Health Affairs, King Fahd University Hospital, and King Khalid University Hospital, which enhances the status of the Saudi health sector globally.

More than 500 hospitals were examined worldwide on over 30 performance indictors on healthcare, research centers, and education in the report, according to SPA.

KFSHRC’s ranking is the result of Saudi Arabia’s Health Sector Transformation Program – one of the initiatives under the Vision 2030 – the quality of services provided in the Kingdom, as well as a reflection of the support given by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the health sector, SPA reported.

It is also the result of the hospital’s commitment to offering the best and latest healthcare services in an integrated educational and research environment.

Brand Finance annually evaluates more than 5,000 establishments in various sectors around the world, with the aim of supporting enterprises in making science-based strategic decisions.

