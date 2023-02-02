Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, France’s FM discuss regional, global developments

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and France’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna discussed ongoing regional and global developments in a meeting held in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The Crown Prince and French minister discussed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and France and ways to enhance them in various fields.

The two also reviewed the efforts both of their countries were taking to deal with regional and international developments, the SPA report added.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy; Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Minister of State, Cabinet’s Member and National Security Advisor, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban, and the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of France, Fahd al-Ruwaili.

France’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille and other French officials also attended the meeting, according to SPA.

The French minister arrived on an official visit to the Kingdom on Wednesday and was greeted at the King Khalid International Airport by Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed al-Khuraiji.

Saudi Arabia and France have long-lasting ties that date back to 1926, when the European country first sent a consul in charge of French affairs to Riyadh. France then established a diplomatic mission in Jeddah in 1932.

The Kingdom is considered a close ally to France that plays a key role in maintaining regional security, peace, and stability – with strong economic, military, and political coordination exhibited between the two countries that has spanned decades.

