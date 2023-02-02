Theme
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Arabia’s FM arrives in Baghdad for talks on strategic ties

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has arrived on an official visit to Iraq’s capital of Baghdad for talks on enhancing strategic ties, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.

During his visit, Prince Faisal will meet with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

