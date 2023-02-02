Saudi King appoints Ayman bin Mohammed Alsayari as new central bank governor
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has issued a decree appointing Ayman bin Mohammed Alsayari as central bank governor replacing Fahad al-Mubarak, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The King also issued a decree appointing al-Mubarak as a royal court advisor.
Alsayari was appointed as deputy governor of the central bank in 2019.
Prior to that, he served as the deputy governor for investment at the bank, a position he has held since 2013.
Al-Mubarak, a former Morgan Stanley banker, was also governor from 2011 to 2016, and was reappointed to the role in January 2021.
